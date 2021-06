NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Library is starting a seed library. Get free seeds at the library. During harvesting, patrons are encouraged to save their seeds and donate them back to the library for others to enjoy. The library welcomes all non-GMO seed donations. For a list of available seeds, email vfisher@biblio.org or pick up at the front door to the library during curbside.

Programs that are offered include:

Women and Money: Wednesday, June 16, 1 p.m. on ZOOM. This series is offered by Merrill Lynch. To register, visit the library’s website.

Coloring for All: Wednesday, June 17, 6 p.m. Weather permitting, on the Green.

Otherwise, it will be at the Marsh Parish House.

Masks must be worn entering and leaving the building. COVID-19 protocols and social distancing are observed. Discover the therapeutic benefits of coloring at the library. Relax, reduce stress and leave feeling restored. Coloring books and supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Space is limited if inside, so registration is requested vfisher@biblio.org.

Cookbook Club Sweet Summertime Cooking via ZOOM. All programs begin at 7 p.m.: Monday, June 28; Tuesday, July 6; Monday, July 12; Monday, July 19; Monday, July 26; Monday, Aug. 2; Monday, Aug. 8 and Monday, Aug. 16.

Register at vfisher@biblio.org or aberkun@biblio.org. Pick up a cookbook for all of the programs any time after June 14. Buy favorite ingredients for the week and cook along with Chef Rob each week on ZOOM.

Summer in-person pop-up yoga. Join Dawn Delpha, a certified Yoga instructor through a Gentle Yoga practice to reduce stress and build the immune system. For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org or call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2, or visit newmilfordlibrary.org.