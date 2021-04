3 1 of 3 Jody Hyman / Contributed Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jody Hyman / Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW MILFORD — “Take a Closer Look,” a selection of nature photographs by New Milford resident and library staff member Jody Hyman, is on display inside the front entrance of the New Milford Public Library at 24 Main Street.

In an announcement, the photographer said she enjoys being outside and exploring with her camera and her dog, Sophie. “I love finding the little things that are often overlooked as we go about our daily lives.” she said.