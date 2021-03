Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut /

NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Library, 24 Main Street, now offers curbside pickup Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Items will be held for five business days. Patrons should come to the foyer before 5 p.m. and ring the doorbell, or to the outside door after 5 p.m., and their items will be delivered to them. Masks must be worn.