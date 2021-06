NEW MILFORD — New Milford Public Library at 24 Main St., is holding adult and family events

in July. For more information, visit newmilfordlibrary.org or call 860-355-1191.

The library’s Seed Library welcomes all non-GMO seed donations. For a list of available seeds, email vfisher@biblio.org or pick up at the front door to the library during curbside.

Coloring for All: Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m., weather permitting on the Green. Otherwise, it will be at the Marsh Parish House. Masks must be worn when entering and leaving the building. COVID-19 protocols and social distancing are observed. Coloring books and supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Space is limited if inside, so registration is requested

Women and Money: Wednesday, June 16, 1 p.m., on Zoom. This series is offered by Merrill Lynch in partnership with the library and with several other libraries, as well as the YWCA in Greenwich.

To register, go to darienlibrary.org.

Gerard Monaghan Shares Census Enumerator Experiences, Wednesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., Marsh Parish House. A New Milford resident, Monaghan shares the “human side” of taking the census.

Social Security and Retirement Maximization Workshop, July 15, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom. The library and AAA Retire present an overview of Social Security retirement benefits for single, married, widowed and divorced beneficiaries.

Nan Rossiter, ‘Promises to Keep’ Book Discussion, Thursday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., on the Green (rain location: Marsh Parish House). Rossiter discusses her new book, “Promises to Keep.”

Water Safety for Parents, Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., Marsh Parish House. A former YMCA aquatics director, Maria Tumang, offers advice on protecting family members from water dangers.

Cookbook Club Sweet Summertime Cooking via Facebook live; all programs begin at 7 p.m.: Mondays from June 28 to Aug. 16. To register, contact vfisher@biblio.org or aberkun@biblio.org. Participants pick up a cookbook for all of the programs, buy ingredients for the week and cook along with Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott.

Summer In-person Pop-up Yoga with Dawn Delpha, a certified yoga instructor. Interested persons are asked to call to verify that the library is having yoga, where and what time it will be and then join in, weather permitting. The library will also be filming this and will add it to its Facebook page.

To register for programs, send an email to vfisher@biblio.org or call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.