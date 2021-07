NEW MILFORD — Here are August New Milford Public Library YA events for grades 6-12.

• Summer Reading Bingo is happening until Aug. 13. Participants pick up the bingo board at the library or print it out from the library’s website. Complete any bingo (across, down, or diagonal) and receive one raffle ticket. The maximum number of tickets to be earned is 13 if the entire board is completed. There are weekly prizes and the grand prize is a Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera.

• Medieval Murder Mystery, a collaboration between the New Milford Public Library and the New Milford Youth Agency, Aug. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Maxx. Audience members try to figure out who the medieval murderer is. Refreshments will be served.

• Art Journaling is Aug. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House. Local artist Vicki Cook shows how to express thoughts and feelings through art and words.

• Circus Performing with Matica Arts is Aug. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House. Learning how to hula hoop, juggle, spin plates, and more.

• Sweet Summertime Cookin’ with Chef Rob, continues on Mondays, Aug. 2, 9 and 16. All participants will receive a cookbook. On Facebook Live at 7.

• Games & Chess Club is Aug. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

• Dungeons & Dragons meets Aug. 2 and 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the library.

• Graphic Novels Book Club is Aug. 15 from 3-4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

• Write Stuff is Aug. 18 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.

Most events are in person. To RSVP for all programs, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.