Skip to main content
News

New Milford Public Library Board appoints new director

New Milford Public Library on the Village Green in New Milford.

New Milford Public Library on the Village Green in New Milford.

Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut /

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Public Library Board of Trustees has appointed a former library director in Monroe, Lorna Rhyins, as the new library director here.

Rhyins, who joined the NMPL on June 21, came to the community from the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe, where she served as library director for three years. During that time, she managed a building renovation project, bringing a new maker space, self-service cafe and an updated teen space that opened in November 2019, an announcement said.

Having led the Monroe library through the pandemic, she is looking forward to joining New Milford as it moves into a new era, the announcement said. The New Milford Library is in the middle of a major renovation which is slated for completion in mid-January.

Rhyins, who began her career over 25 years ago as a library assistant in Bethel, received her master’s degree in library science from Southern Connecticut State University. Shortly before graduating, she joined the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library as the adult/teen services librarian, responsible for supervising both departments.

In 2017, Rhyins became interim director for six months and her performance in that role led to her selection when the director retired.