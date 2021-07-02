New Milford Public Library Board appoints new director

Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut /

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Public Library Board of Trustees has appointed a former library director in Monroe, Lorna Rhyins, as the new library director here.

Rhyins, who joined the NMPL on June 21, came to the community from the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe, where she served as library director for three years. During that time, she managed a building renovation project, bringing a new maker space, self-service cafe and an updated teen space that opened in November 2019, an announcement said.