New Milford Public Library: August adult, family programs

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Public Library at 24 Main Street plans the following adult and family programs in August. For more information or to register, email Val Fisher at vfisher@biblio.org.

Seed Library: Seeds are still available for planting. Patrons are encouraged to save seeds and donate them back to the library for others to plant. The library welcomes all non-GMO seed donations. For a list of available seeds, email vfisher@biblio.org or pick one up at the front door to the library during curbside.

National Coloring Book Day, Monday, Aug. 2: Researchers and art therapists have lauded the benefits of coloring for over a decade but only recently did publishers and childhood favorite brands, like Crayola, start producing adult coloring books. Those interested are invited to stop in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up “a coloring surprise.” Quantities are limited.

Craft Stash Swap, Thursday, Aug. 5, through Tuesday, Aug. 31: Interested participants should bring donations of unused materials and incomplete projects to the library and receive a ticket for each item. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10-3, Wednesday and Thursday, 10-7. Participants return to the library Thursday, Sept. 9, 10-7, to spend their tickets.

Women and Money, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. on Zoom: This series is offered by Merrill Lynch in partnership with the library and with several other libraries as well as the YWCA in Greenwich. To register: darienlibrary.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6mYpxq_RTOiBGOICOtpjxg.

Learn Art Journaling with Vicki Cook, Thursday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Aug. 18, noon: No art experience is required. All abilities welcome. The Thursday program will be held in person at the library. The Wednesday program will be at the Marsh Parish House. To register, email Val Fisher at vfisher@biblio.org. or call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Coloring for All on the Green, Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: This program is on the Green, weather permitting, or at the Marsh Parish House. If at the Parish House, registration is required.

Queen Bees, Thursday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., at the Marsh Parish House: The library’s monthly movie is back with this film starring Ann Margret and Christopher Lloyd.

Cookbook Club Sweet Summertime Cooking via Facebook live, Mondays, Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Registration is via vfisher@biblio.org or aberkun@biblio.org. Participants pick up a cookbook at the library, gather ingredients for the week and cook along with chef Rob Scott. This program, open to anyone interested, is sponsored by the Friends of New Milford Library.

Summer In-person Popup Yoga: Dawn Delpha, a certified yoga instructor, guides participants through a gentle yoga practice. Those taking part are asked to call to verify that the library is having yoga, where and what time. It’s in person, weather permitting. The library films this program and will add it to the Facebook page. Participants who did not attend the yoga session can offer a guess as to the popup location and be entered in a raffle to win a “yoga surprise.” For more details, email vfisher@biblio.org or call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.