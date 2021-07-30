New Milford Public Library: August adult, family programs

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Public Library at 24 Main Street plans the following adult and family programs in August. For more information or to register, email Val Fisher at vfisher@biblio.org.
Seed Library: Seeds are still available for planting. Patrons are encouraged to save seeds and donate them back to the library for others to plant. The library welcomes all non-GMO seed donations. For a list of available seeds, email vfisher@biblio.org or pick one up at the front door to the library during curbside.