NEW MILFORD — The mayor’s office is seeking any resident or any resident’s son or daughter who is graduating from military basic training to contact the New Milford mayor’s office at 860-355-6010 or email mayor@newmilford.org.

The mayor’s office will present an American flag to the basic training graduate or family member. The flag that is being presented to the soldier will be one that has flown on the flagpole outside New Milford Town Hall.