NEW MILFORD — Along with the help and coordination from friends at #BrianCodysLaw, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Scoular will be hosting a 5K Awareness Run and Recovery Festival this summer at the Town Green. He has also started a crowdfunding effort for the event and its cause.

Sgt. Scoular, who grew up in New Milford and is a member of the high school’s class of 2015, is a board member of Brian Cody’s Brothers & Sisters Foundation (www.BrianCodysLaw.org).