NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio at 11 Railroad Street is turning pink and red with paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery and more, for Valentine’s Day.

Sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the “Love is in the Air” show is on display through Feb. 28. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the gallery is only open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., until the end of February. For more information, visit www.gallery25ct.com.