The Westchester County Association (WCA) has elected Kristen N. Gizzi, General Counsel for ECCO III Enterprises Inc, Director of Real Estate for ECCO Development, LLC Yonkers, NY, and Executive Director of Litchfield Crossings, New Milford, to their Board of Directors.

Gizzi serves as general counsel for ECCO III Enterprises, Inc., a Westchester based heavy highway, environmental and infrastructure construction company; director of real estate for ECCO Development, LLC; and executive director of Litchfield Crossings.

In addition, Gizzi serves on the Boards of The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development and The New Milford Chamber of Commerce.