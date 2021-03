NEW MILFORD — Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening at Litchfield Crossings, 169 Danbury Road, is on Wednesday, March 10.

Free coupons will be offered with a charitable contribution to Camella’s Cupboard, a New Milford-based nonprofit dedicated to feeding families and changing lives in the community.

“The waiting is over and we are thrilled to welcome Jersey Mike’s to the Litchfield Crossings family’” said Kristen N. Gizzi, Litchfield Crossings executive director. “They are an exciting addition to the Crossings, as well as to the New Milford Community. I know they will be a tremendous success and a pleasant addition to the many dining options in New Milford.”

Willy Nicolini, Jersey Mike’s owner and operator, said, “We are excited to be a part of the Litchfield Crossings family and already feel at home in this family friendly town. We are also pleased to be partnering with Camella’s Cupboard and assisting their efforts in continuing their good works in the community.”

Camella Cupboard was founded in 2018 by Angela Chastain with the goal of providing the children of New Milford year-round food access, especially when they are out of school — summer break and weekends. The Cupboard is a recent recipient of the Homeland Hero award.

For more information on Litchfield Crossings, visit www.Litchfieldcrossings.com.