Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Avenue has scheduled a June 9 limited reopening following a more than year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be open for tours and researchers by appointment only until further notice. Protocols for all patrons will be in place including the wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizer.