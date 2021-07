Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — Volunteer actors/actresses to portray various historic characters are sought for an upcoming All Hallows cemetery tour in New Milford.

The annual event will be hosted Oct. 9 at Center Cemetery in New Milford by the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, New Milford Public Library and Center Cemetery. The tour will be highlighted by visits with many prominent citizens from New Milford’s past at their respective gravesites.