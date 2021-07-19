Skip to main content
New Milford High School graduation party makes a splash

The 27th annual New Milford High School Graduation Party, which took place on Saturday, June 19, was also held offsite for the first time since its inception, at the.Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The 27th annual New Milford High School Grad Party, held on June 19, made a splash this year. For the first time since its inception, it was held offsite at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, due to pandemic restrictions. This allowed the New Milford 2021 graduates to celebrate with their friends at the all-night, substance-free party.

Once the festivities at the park were over, the grads returned one more time to the high school and enjoyed an early morning continental breakfast.

The New Milford High School Grad Party runs solely on the support of volunteers. The primary source of funding is provided by the New Milford community through fundraising events and donations from families and businesses. The outpouring of support for this year's Grad Party was overwhelming. All the best to the class of '21!