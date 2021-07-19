New Milford High School graduation party makes a splash July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 11 a.m.
The 27th annual New Milford High School Grad Party, held on June 19, made a splash this year. For the first time since its inception, it was held offsite at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, due to pandemic restrictions. This allowed the New Milford 2021 graduates to celebrate with their friends at the all-night, substance-free party.
Once the festivities at the park were over, the grads returned one more time to the high school and enjoyed an early morning continental breakfast.