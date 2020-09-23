New Milford Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for Oct. 3

The 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Pettibone School/Community Center in New Milford.

The rain or shine event at 2 Pickett District Road is open to residents of New Milford, Bridgewater, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, Washington and Warren. Proof of residency must be provided.

A licensed contractor will safely dispose of or recycle household hazardous waste dropped off during the collection.

Substances must be labeled and in their original containers.

The contractor and/or town officials reserve the right to reject some materials or charge disposal fees.

Businesses or institutions may not bring materials.

Items that may be brought from the house, garage or yard include: drain or oven cleaners, rust preventatives, pesticides and herbicides in 5-gallon or smaller containers, old chemistry sets, art and craft supplies, metal polish, oil-based and latex paints, transmission and brake fluids, antifreeze, insect sprays and rodent poisons, photo chemicals, solvents and degreasers, floor cleaners, dry cleaning fluids, sealants, pool chemicals, dry cleaning fluids, muriatic acid, wood preservatives and strippers, engine and radiator cleaners, no-pest strips, PCB-contaminated items, septic system cleaners, paint thinner, kerosene, gasoline (dirty only), chips from removed lead-based paint (placed in a plastic bag), dioxin, seven or 2, 4, 5-T, all fluorescent light bulbs, and rechargeable batteries.

Items that should not be brought include motor oil, regular alkaline batteries, car batteries, tires, garbage, medical waste, asbestos, ammunition or fireworks, prescription medications, Freon or unknown gases, explosives and other highly reactive materials, radioactive materials and smoke detectors.

Oil-based and latex paint may also be dropped off at no charge at Sherwin Williams and Ring’s End on Route 7 and H.H. Taylor & Son on Railroad Street.

Prescription medication may be dropped off at the New Milford Police Department in a designated tamper proof container located in the lobby.

All COVID-19 safety rules and guidelines will be followed.

Attendees should not leave their vehicles, and a mask or face covering must be worn.

For any questions about the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, call the New Milford Health Department at 860-355-6035.