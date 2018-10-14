New Milford Girls Soccer Going Through Changes, Learning Curve

The New Milford High School girls soccer team is working hard to get back on top.

Not too long ago the Green Wave were a South West Conference powerhouse but after a tough season they are working toward reclaiming their place as one of the league’s elite.

So far this season, New Milford, which has a new coach and a young team, is 2-8 in a tough SWC. New Milford has posted wins over Stratford and Kolbe Cathedral.

“I am really proud of the team and from last year to this year we have really stepped up,” said junior captain Lindsey Adamou. “Everyone works hard in practice and games and is really dedicated to the program. Coach Marsan is teaching us to be the best soccer players we can be and we respect him highly.”

Coach Greg Marsan is back in charge of the Green Wave and looking for improvement.

“As to be expected, there are plenty of changes… some big, some not, but all affect the girls in one way or another. The girls have embraced these changes and we seem to be figuring things out as a team,” Marsan said. “We’ve got a ways to go, but already there has been some obvious improvements and I am confident this will continue over the course of the season.”

The Green Wave are young and with youth comes inexperience and growing pains.

“Starting six underclassmen, two being freshman, we have a very young team. Competing in the tough SWC while learning a new system of play and getting comfortable with a new coach, will present plenty of challenges,” Marsan said. “We need to learn from these challenges and get better if we are to be more competitive.”

The team is lead by captains Emma Street (Sr), Emily Thompson (Sr), Brittany Carroccio (Jr), Lindsey Adamou (Jr) and Julia Cascone (Soph) along with the other seniors Brooke Sheehan, Amanda Walitynski, Bridget Fedigan and Grace Panos.

“There has not been a lot of wins over the last two seasons. I see my role this year as re-establishing the expectations and regaining confidence — both individually and as a team,” Marsan said.