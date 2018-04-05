New Milford Girls Lacrosse looks to bounce back

Second-year coach Greg LaCava and his New Milford girls lacrosse team are looking for a similar start to last season and then hope to write a different ending in 2018.

With an experienced group returning, LaCava is confident that can happen.

“We should compete in the (South-West Conference),” coach LaCava said. “A playoff berth in the SWC tournament is within reach this year.”

The Green Wave will be an experienced team this season with the strong group returning led by 12 seniors, eight of them starters. LaCava also feels the team has a good group of supporting players from juniors, sophomores and some freshmen that will have an immediate impact.

New Milford should get solid goaltending by Emily Buser and she will have two returning seniors on defense in Kelli Souza and Taylor Kersten to help anchor the unit.

On the offensive side of the field the Green Wave have a number of players that are scorers and explosive. Depth should be a strength for the New Milford offense.

Last season New Milford won its first two games of the season, three of its first four and was 5-2 before a late season slide. Part of the tough ending of the season was that the SWC is a very strong league.

Newtown was the No. 1 seed in Class L and three SWC teams played for state titles last season, with Pomperaug reaching the Class M title game and New Fairfield knocking off Weston in Class S.

“We hope to have the hot start we did last year and keep it going all season this year,” LaCava said. “It’s my second year at the helm and our goal is to qualify for both SWC and state playoffs this year.”