NEW MILFORD — A former department head of history in the New Milford public schools will be giving a Zoom talk on the state of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. The talk is being given through a partnership with the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and the Litchfield Historical Society.

Participants can sign up at www.registration@LitchfieldHistoricalSociety.org, and a link will be sent to them.