New Milford Film Festival to start Friday

The 2018 Greater New Milford Film Festival will kick off Friday and run through Oct. 7.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved for all events shown at Bank Street Theater online at BankStreetTheater.com (under “tickets & times”) or at the theater’s box office.

Events will be held at the theater, unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include a screening of “Mantra: Sounds into Silence” Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Miriam Zernis ($10); a screening of “Long Lost” Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with creator Erik Bloomquist (free); a screening of “Home of the Brave” Sunday at noon, followed by a Q&A with Melinda Elliot, vice president of the Southbury Historical Society (free); a screening of “Gotti” Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. (free) at New Milford Public Library; a Litchfield Hills Screenwriter’s Workshop Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with local filmmaker Brittany Nisco, at The Makery on Bank Street ($5); the Manhattan Short Film Festival Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ($15); a screening of “Fanatic Heart: The Story So Far of Black 47” Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with band member Joe Burcaw, at The Makery (free); a screening of Greater New Milford shorts Oct. 6 at noon, followed by visits with most of the participating short film filmmakers (free); and the Manhattan Short Film Festival Oct. 7 at noon, followed by a closing reception at Lucia ($15).