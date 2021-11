NEW MILFORD — Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses have been approved for providers to begin vaccination.

Individualscan now receive Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson boosters at the New Milford Department of Health clinic, at 2 Pickett District Road.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled through the Town of New Milford COVID-19 website page, www.newmilford.org/vaccineInfo.

Seniors can contact the New Milford Senior Center, 860-355-6075, for assistance with scheduling booster shot appointments. The Pfizer Booster was approved for those 65 years and older, age 18+ who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work in high-risk settings.

The Moderna booster has been approved for people 65 and older, those 18 to 64 with risk factors for severe COVID-19, and those whose jobs put them at high risk for serious complications of COVID-19.

The Moderna booster can be administered at least six months after the second dose. The Johnson & Johnson booster has been approved for individuals 18 and older and can be administered two months after the last dose.

For questions, contact the New Milford Department of Health by calling 860-355-6035 or emailing vaccinations@newmilford.org.

More information is available at www.newmilford.org.