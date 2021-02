NEW MILFORD — As an Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program recipient, the Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT will receive a $5 donation for every oil change done in the month of March.

Affordable Automotive, at 32 Executive Drive, is owned by a husband-and-wife team, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris, who have two children. The couple have lived in New Milford for over 25 years. Appointments can be scheduled through the website, www.affordableautomotive.com, or by calling 860-354-2266.