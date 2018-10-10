Green Wave chases more wins in impressive season

The New Milford girls cross country team won the unseeded race at Wickham Park on Saturday. The New Milford girls cross country team won the unseeded race at Wickham Park on Saturday. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Green Wave chases more wins in impressive season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Both the New Milford boys and girls cross country teams are in good positions going into the home stretch of the season.

The Green Wave girls cross country team won the unseeded race at Wickham Park on Saturday, to continue an impressive start to the season.

Claire Daniels won the race with the third fastest time of the day in 18:58. Katie Delaney was fourth in at 20:05, followed by Brooke Morabito in sixth at 20:14.

Shannon Palmer was 13th, Julia Colley was 72nd , Jessica Baranowski was 128thand Emily Papp was 187th.

It was another impressive performance for the Green Wave, who recently won the Winding Trails Invitational after sweeping the top three spots.

“If you do a race merge we would have finished first in the Seeded Race and fourth in the Championship Race,” said New Milford coach Giles Vaughan. “The girls ran a great race.”

The boys’ team had a 6-1 start to the season with their lone loss coming in a close one to Pomperaug.

Pomperaug, the defending Class L state champions, edged New Milford, 27-32, in a tri-meet on Sept. 27. The Green Wave defeated New Fairfield that day, 19-36, as Eli Nahom won the race with a time of 17:24 on the Pomperaug course.

Garred Farrell was thirdfollowed by R.J. Harkin in fifth.

The Green Wave is working toward peaking for the final leg of its season and has been testing itself against strong competition. On Sept. 22, the New Milford boys cross country team took fifth out of 23 teams at the Amherst Invitational meet at Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass.

Nahom, New Milford’s senior captain, took first overall at 15:39. New Milford’s other finishers were Garred Farrell , RJ Harkin , Jason Golembeski, Connor Delpha, Jack Valentine and James Najera.

“We are improving as a team and looking to learn a little bit about ourselves from each race that we run,” New Milford coach Chris Bacich said.

The South West Conference Championships loom on Oct. 17 and the Green Wave will look to peak for the the CIAC Class L Championships on Oct. 27 at Wickham Park.

“The season is going well to date,” Bacich said. “We haven’t been able to keep everyone healthy as we would have liked and we aren’t very deep. Even so, I’m hoping we can challenge for the top spot at the SWC meet. We’ve had some very solid individual performers this year, especially Eli Nahom, Garred Farrell, and R.J. Harkin. They have been consistent and reliable as our top three. Eli, in particular, has done very well, although his real focus lies ahead in the postseason.”

According to Bacich, Nahom is on a very short list of top runners in the state. Garred has been a reliable number two runner and the team expects that he'll be in the lead pack at the SWC meet.

With the season winding down and the big races coming up, Bacich is eager to see who steps up.

“In this week of the regular season we’ll be see who plans to rise to the occasion and fill out our varsity seven roster for the conference and class meets,” Bacich said. “This is time of the season when the truly competitive athletes shine brightest and separate themselves from everyone else, we’re eager to see who they are.”