NEW MILFORD — United Healthcare presented its Clinical Excellence Award to Cindy LaCour, director of social services at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation (CVHR) at 30 Park Lane East on May 12.

Erin Platt, United Healthcare’s Optum physician assistant, who works on-site at CVHR with LaCour, said, “The award is given to individuals who work in long-term skilled nursing facilities and go above and beyond to care for residents, or make an impact in clinical care within their nursing home.”