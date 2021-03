New Milford CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) shares the support it has provided the New Milford community in 2020.

In 2020, New Milford provided:

556 traffic management hours to social services from March to July, and again in November and December for the Food Bank.

48 hours managing cooling/warming centers

46 traffic management hours for Trivia night and Trunk or Treat

32 hours for a flu clinic

75 hours for COVID-19 Testing

Including training, CERT members provided 1,107 hours of support to the New Milford community.