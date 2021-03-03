New Milford CERT News debuts

contributed /

NEW MILFORD — New Milford CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is part of the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Even though CERT is a national organization, New Milford CERT is composed of New Milford volunteers to provide support to the town during emergencies and planned events, assist first responders and disseminate disaster preparedness information to the community.

CERT News will provide valuable information dealing with town emergency preparedness and personal safety tips.