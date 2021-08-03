New Milford Art Walk to go beyond art in displays

H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

NEW MILFORD — The 2021 New Milford Art Walk on Saturday, Aug. 14, will feature artists and artisans displaying and demonstrating their work in the downtown area but, as the printed program for the day points out, the event also seeks to draw attention to art housed permanently in the town and to venues that host art shows.

Although many residents may be familiar with the work of Woldemar Neufeld, who painted New Milford scenes for nearly 50 years, many of the town’s artworks are not as well known. For instance, how many know that the First Congregational Church has a Tiffany stained glass window? That two public buildings — the Lillis Administration Building and the Housatonic Probate Court — contain New Deal or WPA artworks? That Ralph Earl, who executed four of the portraits in the New Milford Historical Society, has paintings in the National Gallery of Art, the Yale University Art Gallery, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston?