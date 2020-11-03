New Milford 5k, 10k to support culinary school

New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club will present “Get Your Rear in Gear” 5k and 10k races Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in New Milford.

The events, held in conjunction with Litchfield Crossings shopping plaza on Route 7, will be held at the shopping center.

A rain date of Nov. 15 is planned for the event that will benefit the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut.

The event will follow strict safety guidelines, such as masks required for all and a social distance start with six runners per wave at the starting line in front of Petco, according to race promoter and club owner Mike Nahom.

“We are sponsoring this event to support the good work of our friends at the Community Culinary School who have prepared over 16,000 meals to feed and nourish their friends and neighbors through New Milford’s Senior Center and Social Services during the pandemic,” he said.

“Right now they are cooking at St John’s on the Green and are in desperate need of a larger kitchen,” he said. “We are running to get them one.”

Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings, said Litchfield Crossings is “thrilled to be a part of these races in support of the Community Culinary School and all of the wonderful work they have done and continue to do during the pandemic.”

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxtdcj6p.