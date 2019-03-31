New Mexico to put up roadblocks for hunting, fishing seasons

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers will be setting up roadblocks statewide during the upcoming hunting and fishing season to gather harvest data and to look for people who are violating state wildlife laws.

The next season starts Monday, and the state Game and Fish Department says all hunters and anglers are required to purchase a new license. Guides and outfitters also must register with the state.

At the roadblocks, conservation officers also will be checking compliance with the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Act, and drivers of those vehicles hauling wood will be asked to show their permits under the Forest Conservation Act.

The agency also is asking people to report any wildlife crimes or suspected crimes to the Operation Game Thief toll-free hotline or online.