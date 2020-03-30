New Mexico tech startup lands $5M investment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico startup has landed $5 million in private equity from investors to accelerate the marketing of super-fast cell-screening and analysis technology.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that BennuBio Inc. won the funding from New Mexico and international investments, including money from Co-Win Ventures.

BennuBio President and CEO Steven Graves says Co-Win’s participation could substantially boost BennuBio’s marketing success because that firm has extensive experience in the cytometer industry.

Flow-through cytometers are used to analyze millions rapidly, and often billions, of cells for medical diagnostics and drug discovery. But today’s cytometers can process only about 10,000 cells per second because tissue samples are pushed through cytometers one at a time.

Officials say BennuBio’s technology processes 10 tissue samples through a cytometer simultaneously, allowing researchers to screen up to 100,000 cells per second for simple tissue samples.