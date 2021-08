SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales has said the state is stepping in to ensure a timely chile harvest after growers and producers raised concerns about an inadequate supply of labor.

Morales said Wednesday that the state will funnel up to $5 million in federal pandemic relief toward enhanced wages for laborers who harvest New Mexico's renowned green and red chile crop in the late summer and early fall, along with cabbage and onions.