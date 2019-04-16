New Mexico sheriff names new deputy, grants birthday wish

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff's office in southeastern New Mexico has sworn in a new deputy, fulfilling the birthday wish of 18-year-old Roman Leos.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage made Leos an honorary deputy during a birthday ceremony Monday.

Leos, who has Down syndrome, was dressed in full uniform and received a badge from his father, Pecos Valley Drug Task Force Commander Lennon Leos.

The new deputy also got to make his first arrest following a traffic stop in the parking lot of the sheriff's office.

Roman Leos pulled over and then handcuffed deputy Alexander Duchene.

Roman Leos was also named an honorary SWAT officer.

