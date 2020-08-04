New Mexico sees 214 new confirmed virus cases, 21,340 total

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state's effort to contain it during a virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state health officials say the state has 214 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,340.

The state Department of Health said Tuesday that three more people have died from the novel coronavirus.

Officials say 658 have died from COVID-19 in the state.

As of Tuesday, there are 133 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 8,685 virus cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.