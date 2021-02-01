New Mexico seeks intervention in federal contamination case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is challenging a decision by a federal court to combine the state’s lawsuit over contamination at U.S. Air Force bases with similar litigation brought by hundreds of other jurisdictions around the country.
The New Mexico attorney general’s office and the state Environment Department announced Monday they have filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals to keep the case separate. They argue that the previous court decision to centralize the claims was a violation of the state’s sovereignty and could result in extreme delays that have the potential to further endanger public health and the environment.