New Mexico reports 142 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials reported 143 new coronavirus cases with four more known deaths Sunday.

That increases the total number of cases to 8,940 and the statewide death toll to 396.

More than half of the additional COVID-19 cases were reported in San Juan County (44) and McKinley County (37).

Two of the four latest known deaths occurred in San Juan County with one each in McKinley County and Bernalillo County.

McKinley County has 2,694 coronavirus cases with San Juan County at 1,966 cases and Bernalillo County at 1,592 cases.

Health officials said there were 3,307 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico in which the person has recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.