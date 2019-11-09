New Mexico public transportation project to begin operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico city officials have announced a new public transportation project is expected to begin operations in Albuquerque this month.

City officials say the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project includes designated bus-only lanes and stops that would carry riders along Central Avenue every 10 minutes.

Officials say the ART project is set to launch Nov. 30 with free rides until Dec. 31. Riders must pay $1 starting Jan. 1.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says officials plan to time routes starting Sunday.

Law enforcement says there are plans to issue warning citations starting Nov. 30 to educate the community on safe driving practices around the buses before $80 fines are issued in January.

Officials say the $133 million project includes 20 new buses expected to replace the existing Rapid Ride lines.