New Mexico officials hold out hope for more vaccine supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at some of New Mexico’s largest hospitals said Monday they are holding out hope that vaccine supplies will catch up with demand as state health officials confirmed that some pharmacies would begin receiving shipments this week.
More than 590,000 residents have registered online to be vaccinated, but health care officials and the state Health Department acknowledge that demand is far outpacing current supplies. Some older New Mexicans and those with pre-existing health concerns that put them at greater risk have waiting for weeks.