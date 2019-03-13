New Mexico may join popular vote compact

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Senate has voted for New Mexico to join a growing list of states pushing to elect the president of the United States according to the national popular vote.

The Senate voted 25-16 Tuesday to approve the bill from Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque that would enroll New Mexico in an interstate compact that requires it cast electoral votes for the national popular vote winner, and not necessarily the winner in New Mexico. The compact would only go into effect when its membership represents at least 270 electoral votes.

Eleven Democratic-leaning states and the District of Columbia already have entered the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Democrat-controlled Colorado will soon join the list, giving the compact 181 of the 270 electoral college votes needed to elect the president.