New Mexico may discipline, fine workers who release records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State employees could be fired or fined up to $5,000 for identifying people who receive public benefits or for releasing information about an individual's immigration status, national origin, religion or sexual orientation, under a bill endorsed Monday by New Mexico's Senate.
The bill from Democratic state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque is backed by advocacy groups for immigrant communities, and the state Health Department says the restrictions could help vaccine deployment efforts by increasing trust that state agencies will treat immigration status confidentially.