https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-Mexico-man-facing-life-in-prison-in-hostage-15607484.php
New Mexico man facing life in prison in hostage taking case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Hatch man has pleaded guilty to a charge of hostage taking in New Mexico and could be facing a life prison sentence.
Federal prosecutors said 23-year-old Mario Balcazar remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing.
They said Balcazar faces up to life in federal prison.
According to a plea agreement, Balcazar picked up a woman at the Mexico border on May 9 and drove her to his residence in Dona Ana County.
Authorities said Balcazar detained the woman until her family paid him $1,500.
View Comments