New Mexico legislative priorities start with virus, economy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Top Democratic legislators in the New Mexico House of Representatives say the coronavirus pandemic and recovery efforts will drive efforts as lawmakers meet next week to push forward legislation on the economy, education and health care.
“Our House Democratic priorities are to quickly deliver additional pandemic relief and legislation that supports small businesses — such as expanding our Small Business Recovery Act, restaurants and hospitality industry — frontline essential workers and unemployed who have endured a year like no other,” state House Majority Leader Sheryl Stapleton said Thursday, as leading House Democrats outlined the legislative agenda.