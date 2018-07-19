New Mexico lawmakers sue over state park transfer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators filed a lawsuit against officials in Gov. Susana Martinez's administration, arguing they overstepped their authority by moving to convert a state park outside Las Cruces into a regional Game and Fish Department headquarters.

In the suit, filed Tuesday, lawmakers look to prevent the Game and Fish Department from taking control of the Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park.

The Legislative Council argues that officials with the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Game and Fish Department moved ahead with a transfer deed even though the deal was never approved by the Legislature.

Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Secretary Ken McQueen SAYS he believes state law allows him to transfer the property without legislative approval.

The suit asks a judge to return ownership of the park to the State Parks Division.