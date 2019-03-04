New Mexico lawmaker pushing 'historic hotels trail'

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker wants state tourism officials to create a trail centered on historic hotels in the state.

KRQE-TV reports Rep. Matthew McQueen said a historic hotel trail could help ramp up tourism and give people unique places to sleep during their time in New Mexico.

His House Memorial 55 asks the Cultural Affairs Department to study setting up a state historic hotels trail.

Santa Fe's La Fonda and Hotel St. Francis and the St. James hotel in Cimarron could be included on the path.

But Rep. Kelly Fajardo says the Cultural Affairs Department could set up a historic hotels trail without legislation. She says such memorials take time away from other important bills.