New Mexico lags behind neighbors in population growth

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show New Mexico's headcount remains largely flat while other states in the western region have among the fastest-growing populations in the nation.

The figures show Nevada and Idaho grew the fastest during a 12-month period that ended in July. New Mexico had a population growth rate of just 0.1 percent.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state has been slogging around below 2.1 million since crossing the 2 million mark in 2008. There were population decreases in 2014 and 2015.

Since 2013, New Mexico has seen more people moving out of the state each year than moving into the state, known as negative net migration.

Robert Rhatigan with Geospatial and Population Studies at the University of New Mexico says the migration piece is what separates the state from its neighbors.