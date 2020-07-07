New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are warning people across New Mexico to be mindful of heat-related illness as the state prepares for a stretch of triple digit temperatures.

The Health Department has issued an alert, saying the extreme heat is expected to last through the weekend in most of the state except for the higher elevation mountain regions.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel used the forecast to remind parents not to leave children or pets in hots cars. She also said people with disabilities can be vulnerable to extreme heat events.

“We’re all vulnerable to extreme heat at one point or another, so please do your best to seek out cool indoor places and stay well-hydrated even in these difficult times with COVID-19,” she said.

The state recently launched a social media campaign aimed at encouraging people to stay hydrated.

The symptoms of heat stress can include dizziness, nausea, cramping and weakness and can progress to heat stroke and death if left unchecked.