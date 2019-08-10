Hotel mistaken for store with anti-immigrant signs

MAYHILL, N.M. (AP) — The manager of a southern New Mexico hotel says it's being wrongly identified as a convenience store that shares a similar name and has posted signs against immigrants and former President Barack Obama.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Mayhill Cafe & Hotel manager Tammy Varbel said the case of mistaken identity has led to bad business reviews and online threats.

The convenience store is located near the hotel and got national attention after its owner erected the signs on store windows.

One sign read that immigrants in the country illegally were not welcome to shop.

Varbel says the hotel welcomes anyone regardless of race or religion.

"I don't care what he does over there, that's his deal," Varbel said. "But confusing the two is really upsetting because it affects our business, it affects what people think about us."

