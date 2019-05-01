New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico is taking a new and more holistic approach to requests for pardons and other forms of clemency.

Revised clemency guidelines appeared Wednesday on the website for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Her Republican predecessor issued just three pardons during eight years in office, ruling out any clemency for people convicted of sexual offenses or repeatedly driving while intoxicated.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says the new guidelines provide the governor with more flexibility and discretion in issuing pardons. No pardons have been granted since she took office Jan. 1. Holdover applicants have been encouraged to re-apply.

The power to pardon resides solely with the governor. A pardon restores citizenship rights such as the ability to vote and run for public office without expunging public records.