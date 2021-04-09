New Mexico governor gets request to send troops to US border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell on Friday asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to deploy New Mexico National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as more migrant families and unaccompanied children arrive, but the Democratic governor's office suggested that she redirect her concerns to the federal government.
Herrell, the state's sole Republican member of Congress, wrote in a letter to the governor that the state is on the front lines and the influx amounts to a public health threat that could compromise the progress New Mexico has made in curbing the coronavirus pandemic. She said that since President Joe Biden's election, the situation at the border has worsened due to both perception and the policies of his administration.