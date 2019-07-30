New Mexico governor aims to up oversight of boarding homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is working on regulations to increase oversight of boarding homes for people with mental illnesses.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that the administration is aiming to require licenses and periodic inspections of the homes.

The Democratic governor says the rules would also set standards for fire safety, staffing levels, crowding and bathroom facilities.

Grisham says the state has about 100 boarding homes that are unregulated.

Most of the facilities are near Las Vegas, New Mexico, where the only state psychiatric hospital is located.

State Department of Health spokesman David Morgan says the rules aim to ensure residents of the homes have "safe and supported" living conditions.

He says they aim to release the proposed rules in the coming weeks.

