New Mexico gambling revenues up after slide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Lottery ticket sales jumped nearly 6 percent in the 2018 fiscal year as the lottery bounced back from its worst year since 2001.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports New Mexico Lottery CEO David Barden said Wednesday the uptick in the fiscal year that ended June 30 was largely due to increases in ticket sales for numbers games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

The state's horse-racing tracks also reported a nearly 2 percent increase in winnings from their slot machines in fiscal year 2018, bringing an end to a two-year skid in slot revenues.

The lottery and racetrack results for the fiscal year mean more money for state government to fund education and other services.

The lottery returned $40.2 million for college assistance for qualifying students, up from $37.8 million in 2017.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com